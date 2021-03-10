



Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil expects experienced midfielder John Mikel Obi to extend his stay at the club.

Mikel joined the Potters as a free agent last summer after severing ties with Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor.

The former Chelsea midfielder alongside James Chester has helped in reshaping the changing room.

“Both signed contracts with options so we anticipate that both players will be here next year,” said the manager.

“They are players who came here and their motive was to play, it wasn’t financial. That is heartening in this day and age.

“They weren’t older players who saw this as an opportunity for a last pay day, they saw it as an opportunity to really come to a club and make a difference.





“That’s been pleasing because they’ve both made a big impact, as has Steven Fletcher, in terms of what types of player we have around the club.

“When I walked through the door of this club there were players knocking on the door to leave despite being on long-term contracts and very lucrative contracts as well. I was a little bit mystified by it asking, ‘Why do you want to leave? You’ve only been here 12 or 18 months.’

“Unfortunately that was the situation I inherited so for me it’s been about getting the right people in the building. That’s very, very important and as we continue to progress, we have to add quality.

“All the time we are continually looking to add quality and the right types of people and not be in a situation when we sign players and they spend two or three years away from the club on loan. Essentially we’re servicing that player’s career.”