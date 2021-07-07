Michael Olise close to joining Crystal Palace

Reading forward Michael Olise is close to joining Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Olise scored seven goals in 46 games last season.

The 19-year-old was also named Sky Bet Championship Young Player of the season.

The France Under-18 international, who has one year left on his deal at Reading, will be the first step in a major squad rebuild at Selhurst Park.

Should the deal now proceed as predicted it will be a fee in the region of £8 million with a five year deal on the table for the youngster.