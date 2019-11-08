<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Abia Warriors striker Michael Olaha has revealed his delight following a move to Hapoel Tel Aviv after a successful three-year spell in Vietnam and has set his sights on earning a call-up to Nigeria’s senior national team.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the 13-time Israeli champions and will be joining his new teammates when the transfer window opens in January.

Speaking on the move, Olaha said he was motivated by his ambition to represent Nigeria at international level hence his decision to move to Israel despite bumper offers from other clubs in Vietnam.

He said: “I had tempting offers from other clubs in Vietnam, but everything isn’t about money. I believe joining Hapoel is the right move for my career right now. My time in the V-League helped me improve my game, but it’s time for me to move on that’s why I joined Hapoel Tel Aviv and I hope to improve even much better there.

“I hope to settle down quickly and get acclimated with the weather in Israel so I can do my best and help the team achieve their goal and hopefully score a lot of goals.

“I hope to establish myself in the Israeli league and to get a call-up to the Super Eagles team. I’ve been watching the team (Nigeria) and I believe if invited there’ll be space for me.”

Olaha also had some words of praise for Nigeria coach Genert Rohr for giving young players the chance to prove themselves and wants that favour extended to him as well.

“Coach Rohr has been doing a tremendous job with the Super Eagles, he has given a lot of young players a chance in the team, right now we don’t have a particular first eleven, anyone you put there can go out and deliver. That’s the extent which he has improved the team and I believe if I keep working hard I’ll also get my opportunity.

“I could also play for the U-23 since I’m still within the age limit so I hope the handlers of the team can follow my game at Hapoel and hopefully invite me to the team,” he concluded.

Olaha, who can also be deployed as a winger, began his professional career in Nigeria with Abia Warriors before transferring to Vietnam side Song Lam Nghe An for whom he scored 18 goals in 63 starts in two and a half seasons.