Michael Odibe is pleased to have won the 2018/19 Northern Cyprus league title with his club, Magusa Turk Gucu in his first season.

The Nigerian celebrated his first ever league title in Europe with Magusa Turk Gucu after a 2-0 win over Kucuk Kaymaklı Türk S.K. on the final day of the season beating Yenicami to the title.

Goals from Adil Ucar and Peter Ebimobowei secured a ninth league title Magusa Turk Gucu.

“It was the hardest and most satisfying League title win ever,” Odibe said.

“I’m so proud of the team because when we had to dig deep to beat Yenicami to the title.”

Odibe joined Magusa Turk Gucu on a one year deal after he terminated his contract with Kazakhstan’s first division side, Akzhayik Uralsk, however, kept mum over his future at the club.

“I’m looking forward to my holiday so – what we are doing now is celebrating– and I don’t know what the future holds but that will be sorted after the summer break.”

Odibe who made one appearance for the Super Eagles, however, tipped the Super Eagles to make the semi-finals of 2019 Africa Cup Of Nation in Egypt.

“We have a young team well talented so I see them reaching at least the semis, from there I feel at that point anybody can win it because the hosts, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Ghana not forgetting Ivory Coast as well so it will be interesting to see how it goes at the AFCON.”

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.