<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian player Michael Ibe is dreaming of a Cup win in the current season after an impressive run by his side, Al Karmal.

Ibe, in a chat, stated that the 2-2 draw secured away to Umm Al Qotain in the second leg of the quarter-final was a tough one and they are excited to have scaled to the semis.

“I feel great. The games weren’t easy. We were two goals down with a man down. At about 85 minutes we scored our first goal and I scored our last goal at the last minute which was at the 97th minute and the game ended. That was what I wanted and I got it, I am so excited knowing that we still have a game to play before going to the final and I hope we continue in this streak.”

Michael Ibe also took time out to speak on the demise of Lobi Stars’ coach, Solomon Ogbe, who passed on on Monday saying he heard of the news an hour before his side played the Cup game on Monday and he remains very sad as the coach was a like a father to him.

“It’s so sad that the Nigeria professional football league. I saw the news and an hour before our game and felt bad. The news has left me speechless. Though I didn’t play under him this is a piece of sad news and I am still not happy till now. My advice to everyone is to stay strong and pray foe him to have eternal life.”