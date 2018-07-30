Former Ghana star Michael Essien has opened up on his international retirement u-turn ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder had stepped away from the international game four years ago but was convinced to come out of retirement ahead of the Black Stars’ 2014 campaign.

Essien insists he had no intention of reversing his decision to hang up his boots for the Ghana team, but was convinced to do so by claims that they needed his experience.

Essien, 35, told GHOne TV’s Cheers Show about the issue: “If I’m called to play for the Black Stars? No, because I’ve retired.

“I even retired before we went to Brazil. And they came for me to come and help which I did but I went to Brazil and they treated me like…” Essien complained.

The Black Stars had a nightmare tournament, with their campaign dogged by battles between the players and team officials over the issue of payment.

“It was a big misunderstanding with the appearance fee and stuff like that,” explained Essien.

“We’ve been to World Cups and things never happened like that, so I don’t know why all of a sudden something like this should happen like that to create a big misunderstanding between players and officials.

“I think with everything that’s coming up [from #Number12 documentary], now Ghanaians are more aware – they will understand. I’ve not watched anything; I’ve just heard.”

Essien added, “I don’t have time to watch that rubbish. I mean it’s sad, everything…”