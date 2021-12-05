Michael Emenalo rejects Newcastle United director of football role

Michael Emenalo has turned down Newcastle United’s offer to become their new director of football.

The former Chelsea technical director traveled to Saudi Arabia for talks but eventually rejected the Magpies’ offer.

According to the Telegraph, the club’s inability to match his ambitious plans for the relegation-threatened Magpies means he has declined a deal.

Emenalo reportedly feels the club’s current vision does not suit him after thorough negotiations with director Amanda Staveley.

His rejection of their offer is not thought to be based on Newcastle’s relegation battle or lowly league position, and the relationship has remained cordial, so the club could re-approach him again in the future with a more suitable proposal.

The news will cause some to question where the power lies at Newcastle, with Unai Emery also rejecting an approach to become a manager after a botched pursuit of the former Arsenal boss.