Michael Babatunde has said he believes Wydad Casablanca are on track to successfully defend the CAF Champions League they won last year.

WAC have advanced to the knockout stage of this year’s continental competition after they beat Horoya of Guinea 2-0 on Saturday.

“My team are moving in the right direction after we beat Horoya and I assisted for one of the goals, which is good for me and a way of thanking the coach for his confidence in me,” said the left winger, who has enjoyed a financially rewarding stint in Qatar before heading back to Morocco this year.

“We have qualified for the next round of the Champions League.

“We can retain the Champions League crown, it will be a difficult task but with extra effort we can achieve It.”

He also said he has fully settled in at WAC thanks in part to his previous stint at city rivals Raja Casablanca.

“I am enjoying life in my new club as the environment is not new to me after I played here before,” he said.

“Everything is really working as planned and I am looking forward to great season with WAC now.”