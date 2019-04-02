<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles forward Michael Babatunde scored twice for Wydad Casablanca in their 6-1 drubbing of Chabab Rif Hoceima in Monday’s Botola Pro league game at the Pere-Jégo stadium in Casablanca.

It was his third goal in two games for the Wydad Casablanca.

Babatunde doubled Wydad Casablanca‘s lead in additional time of the first half before making it 3-0 eight minutes into the second half.

The double took Babatunde’s tally to six this season. He has also made four assists this season.

Wydad Casablanca have now extended their lead at the top of the Botola Pro league to 19 with 52 points from 23 games ahead of second place Hassania Agadir who have two games in hand.

Babatunde will be eager to add to his tally of just one goal in the CAF Champions League when he leads Wydad Casablanca against Guinean club, Horoya in the first leg of their quarter-final clash in Conakry.