Super Eagles of Nigeria World Cup 2014 star Babatunde Michael has agreed a three year deal with Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca.

The 25 year old was signed from Qatari side Qatar Sports Club where he has a year to run on his deal as it was set to expire on the 30th of June 2019.

Michael moved to Qatar from another Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in 2016 following his departure from Ukrainian side Dnipro in 2015.

Left footed Michael will join the club who were rivals to his former club Raja Casablanca. His move to Wydad comes at a time when another Nigerian Chisom Chikatara is closing in on a move away from the current holders of the CAF Champions League.

Last season Michael scored three goals in ten games for Qatar SC as they secured promotion to the top flight league in Qatar.

A shock inclusion in the Nigerian World Cup 2014 squad, he forced his way into the starting line up for Nigeria during the tournament proper.