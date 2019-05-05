<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Michael Babatunde is excited Wydad Casablanca will be playing in the CAF Champions League final after they bundled out Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final following their 0-0 draw in the second leg on Saturday.

Wyday Casablanca advanced 2-1 on aggregate and will face the reigning champions, Esperance in the final later this month.

Babatunde who came on for El Moutaraji in the draw missed a big chance to score in the 66th minute firing a tame left-footed strike from inside the box.

He admits facing the three tine winners, Esperance in the final will be a different challenge.

“It’s a 50-50, even if they are said to be the best team in the Africa,” Babatunde said.

“Everyone has this feeling with Esperance that they’re going to roll over everyone. We have to take them on and play the way we did in the semi-final.”

“If we play the way we did against Mamelodi Sundowns, with the focus and determination plus the ability we have in our team we have to believe we have a chance of winning.”

The first leg scheduled for May 24 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat with the return leg a week later in Rades.

Meanwhile, Babatunde and his Wydad teammates will get $10,000 each after advancing to the finals of the CAF Champions League.