Enyimba captain, Mfon Udoh, is not expecting an easy game against Rwanda’s Rayon Sports in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final, first leg clash at the Stade Nyamirambo, Kigali.

The People’s Elephant – two-time African champions, are firm favourites to beat the Gikundiro, but Udoh who currently holds the record for the highest number of goals scored in a single season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (23 goals) insists they will not underrate their opponents.

“There is no second chance at this stage because it’s the knockout stage. The good thing is that we won’t underrate any team,” Udoh stated in an interview with CAF’s website.

“All the teams in the quarter finals are very strong and we don’t expect Rayon Sport to give us an easy passage. We must be ready for tough games over the two legs (home and away).

“No Nigerian club has won the CAF Confederation Cup and Udoh who earned a call-up for Super Eagles exhibition game against Liberia on Tuesday admitted they looking to make history by winning it this time around.

”It is our dream to make history as the first Nigerian team to win the CAF Confederation Cup; and we are working hard so that we can be the set of players that achieve this dream with Enyimba,” he added.

“The fact that we are the only surviving Nigerian club in this year’s continental club championship speaks well about us.

”We know we have to work extremely hard from this stage of the competition. It will be tough starting from the quarter because it is a knockout stage.”