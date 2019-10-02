<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Captain of Nigeria’s home-based Eagles Mfon Udoh has lamented that Nigeria’s domestic national team have just been simply unlucky which has seen the team lost back to back against Togo.

Udoh speaking on the ill-fated results in the last two games expressed disbelief at the spate of the defeats. He, however, said the team keeps working and he earnestly hopes that things will come out positive for the team.

“Some times football is very unpredictable and I think we were very slow at the beginning of the game and they capitalized on us on that. And they got what they needed to get.

“Honestly, I don’t understand why goals have not been forthcoming, it’s still a big shock to me anyway. But we’re still working on that and I know we will come out with something positive.”