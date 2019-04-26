<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM FC) defender, Ugonna Felix Aniekwe, is still basking from the Euphoria of his Nigeria Professional Football League debut against Rangers.

The right-back who played all 90 minutes displayed a superb performance even as the Olukoya Boys lost the Matchday 16 top of the table clash by a lone goal.

“It was great feelings for me having my family and loved ones come watch my game at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and starting against the Flying Antelopes,” Aniekwe said.

“The Coal City is my home, so it was easy for me to showcase my qualities. My sincere thanks to my coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu for giving me my first start of the season. Not too many managers would want to feature a young defender in a big game against Rangers away from home. It was a chance that comes once and I am glad I took it.

“Though, sad we could not stop Rangers from extending their unbeaten run, however I take home the positives from the game. The high profile game has boosted my confidence level and of course it would grow game from games.

“In a nut-shell, having got 90 minutes I hope in the near future I’ll command a regular starting shirt. I know won’t come easy but with hard work; maintain a good fitness level; me been injury free and dedication it is achievable,” he said.

Aniekwe has also expressed his readiness to help the Olukoya Boys win its first trophy of the season as they begin their Lagos State FA Cup defence on Friday.

“I look forward to winning my first silverware and that’s the FA Cup,” he said.