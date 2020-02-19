<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





MFM FC striker Kabiru Adeniji has vowed to get back to his scoring best in the second part of the 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season.

Adeniji delivered a lot of goals for the Olukoya boys last season but is yet to hit top form this term and the club has continued to struggle to kill opponents off in the process.

Adeniji, in chat, has explained the reasons behind his struggled for goal this season and vowed to come back better I the second stanza of the league.





“I struggled a lot in the first part of the season and it’s because I got a lot of knocks”.

“So I’m trying to be fully fit once again and as we go into the second half of the season, I will surely get better” He told brila.net.

Adeniji and his teammates will hope to complete a league double over the Heartland, a team managed by their former boss Fidelis Ilechuckwu.

MFM FC won the first meeting in Okigwe and will be welcoming Fidelis Ilechuckwu back to Lagos for the first time since his departure on Sunday.