



MFM FC forward Kabir Adewole Adeniji has expressed his appreciation to the coach of the team, Fidelis Ilechukwu, for giving him the opportunity after scoring his fourth goal of the season in their 2-0 victory over Sunshine Stars in a South-West derby at the Agege Stadium on Wednesday.

Adeniji had put the Olukoya Boys in front in the 42nd minute in the Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 10 encounter, before Michael Ohanu puts the game beyond the visitors in the 67th minute to extend the team’s lead in the Group A table to 18 points.

In a chat after the game, Adeniji who was discovered from an academy team, Fabulous FC, said he will continue to give his best to reach the 20 goal target he set for himself this season.

“I want to use this medium to thank my coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, for giving me the opportunity in the Nigeria league this season. He is the one that gave me the courage that I can do it and I thank God that I did not disappoint him, the coaching crew and the fans too.

“I have said it before that I am going to 20 goals and the is my fourth and it remains 16 goals this season. I believe with God I can achieve my target this season. I missed a couple of chances too but that is football for you. I will keep working hard to improve myself every game.

Adeniji, who featured for Stationary Stores last season, admitted that Sunshine Stars gave a good account of themselves despite conceding the two goals.

“I also want to commend Sunshine Stars for showing us that they are one of the big teams in the league. They gave us a good fight, I won’t lie to you. But we thank God for the victory,” Adeniji said.