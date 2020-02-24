<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministry Football Club defender Joshua Akpudje believed his side was unlucky not to pick maximum points against Heartland on Sunday.

The Olukoya boys welcomed the Naze millionaires to the soccer temple in Agege for one of the match day 21 fixtures of Nigeria professional football league, but there was nothing to separate both side after 90 minutes.

The Olukoya boys already beaten Heartland this season in Okigwe, but they let themselves down by failing to convert their chances against the side managed by their former Fidelis Ilechuckwu.





However Akpudje who played the entire duration of the game believed they were better than their opponents, but inability to convert clear cut chances was their greatest undoing.

“A point at home against Heartland FC coached by Fidelis Ilechukwu, We should have gotten more but we will take the point.” He said to reporters after the game.

The point however placed the Olukoya boys in the eleventh position on log with 27 points.