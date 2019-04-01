<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

MFM FC of Lagos striker says he’s unhappy with the performance of his side in the Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 13 fixture against Enyimba International of Aba.

The Olukoya Boys welcome the Aba Elephants to the Soccer Temple in Agege on Sunday with the hosts yet to get the better of visitors in any of their last six premier league meetings.

Abdulrahman Bashir gave Enyimba lead before Chijioke Akuneto equalized minutes later to Fidelis Ilechukwu side a point in the closely contested game.

Akuneto told newsmen in an interview after the match that he is not happy with the result despite scoring his fourth goal of the season and his first NPFL goal against the People’s Elephant.

“I am not happy with the result. I think we should have done better than this. I like the fact that I scored but I would have preferred our team to win the match than me scoring.

“Dropping a point at home is not what we planned for but you know sometimes in football results will not just go your way but I believe we will bounce back,” he said.