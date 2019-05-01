<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

MFM striker Adeniji Kabiru has predicted that the Olukoya Boys will return to winning ways this weekend, when they host Rivers United in a matchday 17 fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

MFM are without a win in their last five games, drawing at home against Enyimba and Lobi Stars while losing three times in that run of matches.

However, Adeniji has assured fans that they target a win over the visiting team from Port Harcourt.

“We will get a good result on Sunday I am very sure of that,” the striker said.

“We are not happy with the draw against Enyimba and Lobi Stars but that is in the past now, the game against Rivers United is a must-win and by God’s grace we will come out tops.

“If you look at the table, you will see that it is a tight race for the playoff spot so we know we cannot afford to drop points at home again”

Rivers United pipped MFM 1-0 in the reverse fixture and Coach Fidelis Ilechukuwu’s men will be looking to exert revenge on the Pride of Rivers on Sunday.

Adeniji has scored four goals for MFM this season and will hope to add to that tally on Sunday.

With 24 points from 16 games, MFM are just one point behind second-placed Enyimba in Group A of the NPFL.