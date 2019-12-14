<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

MFM Football Club of Lagos thrashed Akwa United 3-0 in one of the weeks eight fixtures of the 2019/2020 of the Nigeria professional football league played at soccer temple in Agege on Friday.

The Tony Bolus boys produced an all display in front of their fans to bring back the pressure on Akwa United boss John Obuh and his assistant Duke Udi.

Akwa United came into the game at the back of their first win over the season last Sunday, but it won’t be long before they find themselves behind Clement Ogwu put the Olukoya boys ahead from the penalty spot in the 24th minutes.

The visitors searched for inspiration and find none as the midfield struggled to connect with the attack all through the game.

The home side went into the break with a slim advantage but returned in the second half to complete the route thanks to a brace from Alade Balogun in the 74th and 83rd minutes respectively.

The head coach of Akwa United John Obuh is reportedly facing the sack after this latest humiliating result.