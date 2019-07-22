<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former MFM striker Stephen Odey has reacted after winning Belgium Super Cup with new club KRC Genk over the weekend.

The 21-year-old Nigerian attacker moves to Luminus Arena three weeks from Switzerland Super League side FC Zurich on a three-year contract with an option for an additional year for a fee of 7.5 million pounds.

Odey took to his social media handle to reacts after lifting two major trophies under three years since moving to Europe from Nigeria Professional Football League.

I count myself lucky to have lifted two major trophies under three years since moving to Europe. First it was Swiss Cup with FC Zurich and now Belgian Super Cup with @KRCGenkofficial. 🎖️🏆💪⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/oqMiqLiJZ9 — Official S.odey31 (@stevenOdey31) July 21, 2019

Odey now makes the sixth Nigerian players to have featured for KRC Genk with Blessing Kaku, Sunday Oliseh, Kim Ojo, Kennedy Nwanaga, and Wilfred Ndidi.