MFM FC captain Zikiye Jonathan has played down the significance of Rangers International as current group A leaders on the Nigeria Professional football league standings.

Previously, MFM had topped the group, enjoying a three weeks spell, until the midweek. With three games in hand still, Rangers traveled to Ilorin where they picked maximum points, in a 2-1 win, to leapfrog the Olukoya Boys in the summit of group A.

But, the battle for top spot may not be as significant to the Agege Landlords, should the words of their captain be taken into cognizance.

Speaking, Zikiye said the team’s objective in the first phase of the league season is to finish in the top three and book a playoff spot, not enter a horse race with any other, particular, team.