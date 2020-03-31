<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The head coach of Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries FC, Tony Bolus, has given training programs to his charges as they observed the unavoidable break due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Officials and players of the Lagos-based Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club were given a two weeks break that is subject to extension on March, 23, 2020.

In his bid to ensure that the players keep their body and maintain their fitness level, the former Giwa FC gaffer thought it wise to give his team a training scheduled that will keep them busy while staying at home.

Addressing his players through a statement, Bolus said: “Gentlemen as it is now, it is obvious we cannot resume training now due to this COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide break but we still have to keep body and souls intact and fit.





“There is need for us to have programs individually since we cannot resume to training as a group for now. Hence, we need to follow these programs on our own individually”, he said.

The 55 minutes training program will see the players jogging for 10 minutes and later increase the pace for another five minutes before going for a Sprint that will take two minutes with at least 80-100 percent pace and repeat the process for 10 times and then round the first phase up with stretching of the muscle.

For the second phase of the training, the players will do minimum of 150 abdominal per day, that is 30 each for five rounds that will last for 15 minutes and completed it with another 15 minutes core exercises that is different from the above stated.