MFM FC interim coach Edward Oludimu is insists his team deserved to beat Heartland FC when both side clash last Sunday in Agege stadium.

The Olukoya boys had alot of chances in the first half of the clash, but poor finishing saw the game finished goalless in the first half.

Heartland boss Fidelis Ilechuckwu, however rolled out a defensive tactics in the second half which made it difficult for the home side to find the back of the net in the second 45 minutes.





In his reaction to the result, Oludimu told brila.net that his side played a perfect game but the attackers let the Club down by failing to convert their earlier chances.

Oludimu stressed further that he’s still trying to help the players understand his philosophy and admitted that they must raise their game if they are to finish in a reputable position this season.