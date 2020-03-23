<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of Gateway United FC have condoled with Enugu Rangers over the demise of their player Ifeanyi George who passed on on Sunday after a fatal accident in company of his colleagues.

It was gathered that the deceased’s car driven by his friend rammed into an articulated vehicle along Onitsha-Agbor-Benin road on Sunday morning.

Reacting to the loss, Acting General Manager, Niyi Soleye sent his condolences to Enugu Rangers and the family of the deceased.

“Not again. This is saddening. Within a space of 30 days, Nigeria’s football family lost three players to the cold hands of death after demise of Remo Stars’ Tiamiyu Kazeem and Nasarawa United’s Chineme Martins. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rangers family at this terrible moment.”he said.

Meanwhile MFM FC Director of Football, Davidson Adejuwon, in a separate release made available to newsmen expressed sadness over the death of the striker and opined the death of the player and his colleagues are avoidable.





He said “It is rather sad and somewhat strange that within the space of a month or thereabout, we have lost 4 footballers in the Nigerian football community.

“We lost “Kaka” of Remo Stars to SARS recklessness, we lost Chineme Martins of Nasarawa Utd to the failure and lack of health facilities and now, we have lost Ifeanyi George of Rangers Int’l and another footballer to the failure of good Road and lack of road safety in Nigeria.

“All these three incidents are avoidable but for the failure of good governance. As we in MFM FC condoles with the family of the deceased players and the entire football family, I use this medium to call on our government to wake up to its basic responsibilities of protection of lives and properties of all Nigerians. It is really really sad and annoying because their deaths were avoidable” he said