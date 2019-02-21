



MFM FC continued their impressive dominance in the Southwest Derby as they pull off another great win over Sunshine Stars FC in the matchday 10 of the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Having beaten Remo Stars away from home, the Fidelis Ilechukwu side welcomes the Owena Whales to the Agege Township Stadium on Wednesday for another Derby tie which they won 2-0 without any problem.

Kabir Adeniji and Michael Ohanu again were at the heart of the victory for the Olukoya Boys as they scored both goals to help MFM FC victory and retain the first position at the summit of NPFL Group A.

It will be remembered that The Owena Whales put up a below-par performance and they would lick their wounds after fluffing rare goalscoring chances that came their way.

Adeniji Kabir puts MFM in front in the 47th minutes with a brilliant strike after receiving a loose ball from the midfield, the goal is his 4th goal of the season.

Former Kwara United forward Micheal Ohanu added the second seven minutes after hour mark to wrapped up the maximum points.

The Olukoya Boys are yet to drop a point at home this season as they continue to make a statement about their title chase.