Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side MFM have announced their erstwhile captain Austin Opara is set to join Enyimba, ahead of the start of the new season.

MFM narrowly missed out on playing in the NPFL Championship play-offs last season, but some of their players were simply phenomenal during the abridged season.

One of the star performers for coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side was Opara, who led the Olukoya Boys defence with aplomb.

Ahead of the upcoming season, MFM, across their official pages on Monday, announced they have agreed to Opara joining Caf Champions League campaigners Enyimba.

“Letting go one of our best in the person of Opara Austin was a hard and emotional decision for all us at MFM FC,” MFM director Davidson Adejuwon told the media.

“But we are doing this to support Enyimba who will be representing the Nation at the next Caf Champion League.

“We wish Opara and Enyimba FC best of a football career.”

Opara will be teaming up with former teammates Onuwa Chukwuka and Stanley Okoorom, who, two seasons ago, made the move across the Niger to join the People’s Elephant.

Enyimba have been busy in the transfer window as the club looks to bolster their ranks with more players to help their Caf Champions League campaign and NPFL title defence.