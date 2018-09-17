Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has opted to stay put at NPFL club MFM FC after he earlier hinted he will quit the church club.

“He has withdrawn his resignation letter. He is staying at the club,” a top source said.

The young coach, who guided MFM FC to runners-up in the NPFL two seasons ago, has been with the Lagos club for 12 years.

Ilechukwu had decried the failure of the club to get capable replacements for some of their top stars who have left the club.

He lamented he has been “coaching with pains” after NNL side Sokoto United dumped his club from this year’s Aiteo Cup.