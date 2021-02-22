



The management of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football (MFM) Club has confirmed the appointment of Olalekan Gabriel as the interim head coach of the modest Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) team.

Having struggled to grind out a remarkable result in their last seven NPFL games before the 2-0 victory over Adamawa on Sunday, the club management decided to confirm the ex-Shooting Stars, Sharks FC, Union Bank, Gombe United player as the team’s new manager on interim basis.





Before his appointment as the caretaker of the Olukoya Boys, coach Olalekan who has been with MFM FC for over a decade after he retired from active football,served as assistant coach under Fidelis Ilechukwu & Tony Bolus.

MFM currently occupy 14th position on the table with13 points from 11 games.