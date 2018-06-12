Mexico forward Raul Jimenez will join newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League next season, on loan from Benfica.

Wolves announced the move on Tuesday, less than a week before Jimenez and Mexico kick off against Germany on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s first signing of the summer as they prepare to compete in the top flight for the first time since 2012.

“Wolves have secured the signing of Mexico and SL Benfica forward Raul Jimenez, subject to international clearance and work permit,” the English club said on their website.

Jimenez scored six goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances for Benfica in the Portuguese top-flight last season. He has 19 league goals over the past three seasons after one year at Atletico Madrid.

The Club America product has scored 14 goals in 63 appearances for Mexico.