Mexico captain Rafa Marquez has become only the third player to play at five World Cups.

Marquez, 39, who has already retired from playing for club side Atlas and declared his intention of ending his playing career when Mexico’s World Cup campaign is over, came on against Germany to equal the records of Mexico compatriot Antonio Carbajal and Germany’s Lothar Matthaus.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was called up to five world cups but played in four of them, with Gianluca Pagliuca starting for the national side in 1998.

“[I dream] about making history with the national team,” Marquez said in an interview with ESPN before the tournament began. “It’s been a thorn in the side that in four opportunities we’ve not been able to achieve it.

“This is the moment, it’s today, it’s the present. We can’t wait four more years to make history.

“We have all the tools and we have to work them. We have to convince ourselves, mentally prepare ourselves to be able to make history.”