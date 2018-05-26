West Ham striker Javier Hernandez says he will not commit his future to West Ham until after the World Cup this summer.

Hernandez, 29, has two years left to run on the contract he signed with the Hammers following his £16m move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

But the Mexico striker’s future has been the subject to speculation after he lost his place in West Ham’s first team under previous manager David Moyes towards the end of last season, even admitting he had asked to leave the club in January.

The Hammers appointed Manuel Pellegrini as new manager this week, but Hernandez was unwilling to discuss his future with the World Cup under three weeks away.

“Of course I am a West Ham player still, but we’ll see,” Hernandez said at a press conference in Los Angeles ahead of Mexico’s friendly against Wales on Tuesday morning.

“Right now what can I tell you? I’m glad there’s a new manager? I’m sad there’s a new manager?

“It’s not the moment to speak about this. My mind is 100 per cent on the World Cup.”

Asked if Pellegrini – who led Manchester City to a Premier League and Capital One Cup double in 2014 – was a good appointment by West Ham, Hernandez replied: “I don’t know.”