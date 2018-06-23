Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored as Mexico beat South Korea 2-1 to win their second straight game to begin the World Cup in Group F.

Vela converted a penalty in the 26th minute and Hernandez doubled the lead in the second half to help Mexico move to the brink of the knockout stage.

Jang Hyun-soo conceded the penalty when the ball struck his upright hand while he was attempting a sliding tackle and Vela sent goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo the wrong way.

Hernandez scored his 50th career goal for Mexico in a 66th-minute counter-attack, taking a pass from Hirving Lozano, cutting inside a defender and scoring at the near post.

South Korea nearly got a goal back when Rafa Marquez sent a poor pass back to his goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, but Mexico were able to recover.

But the Asian side were able to find a consolation in stoppage time when Son Heung-Min sent a remarkable curler from distance out of the reach of Ochoa in the 93rd minute.

Mexico lead the group with six points from two games while South Korea have lost both matches and have only a remote mathematical chance of progressing ahead of Germany’s game against Sweden later on Saturday.