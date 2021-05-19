Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino has labelled the Super Eagles a different rival.

The North Americans will face the Super Eagles in a friendly at the Los Angeles Coliseum, United States of America on July 3.

It will be the fifth meeting between both sides since 1995.

Mexico has defeated the Super Eagles once at the Confederations Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1995, while the three other games ended in a draw.





“It is a different rival, it brings a different competitiveness to what we have been playing and that we already need, beyond what which represents playing with Panama or Honduras, which is a bit of deepening about our zone rivals, because the qualifiers are coming and it is good that we do so,” Martino told Mexico Football Federation official website.

“Having totally dissimilar confrontations, in fact, Holland, Wales, Algeria, Japan, South Korea and now Nigeria, are totally different rivals and somehow we are seeing a little beyond the short term.”