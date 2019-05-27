<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The chairman of Mexican investment group Orlegi Sports has admitted that they came ‘close’ to buying an unnamed European club.

That club, say reports in the local press, were Newcastle, with Orlegi apparently having discussions with Mike Ashley.

The deal though, eventually came to nothing, with Orlgei instead buying Liga MX side Atlas.

And the head of the company, Alejandro Irarragorri, has admitted that they were in talks to purchase a team in Europe – but failed to say Newcastle by name.

“We were very close to closing a deal in Europe,” he told reporters at their unveiling as Atlas owners.

“Some time ago we took the decision to start to be a strategy group for teams, we believe we have the sufficient expertise and the strategic knowledge to be able to transform and value specific teams with specific characteristics.”

Mike Ashley has previously been in talks with a number of parties to sell the St James’ Park outfit, with businesswoman Amanda Staveley getting closest last year.