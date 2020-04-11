<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil recently spoke to Marca explaining why he chose to play for Real Madrid.

There is no doubt that after a brilliant World Cup performance in 2010, almost all European big clubs were interested in signing the German star.

“After the 2010 World Cup, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United wanted me.”, said Ozil.

However, Ozil revealed that he wanted to join FC Barcelona.

“My wish was to join Barça, it was my favorite club, no other team has played as good a football as this club. I thought I would sign in favor of Barcelona. But Guardiola did not let me know that he liked me.





This made Mesut Ozil think that Guardiola disliked the German midfielder.

“I thought he was not interested. His absence made me suspicious. They said he was on vacation.

Ozil continued his words explaining why he chose Real Madrid instead.

“Mourinho was very convincing. Affable. And insistent. It was the opposite of the Barcelona coach. So I decided to join José Mourinho and Real Madrid.”

In his first season at Real Madrid, he managed to finish the season with 25 assists which was the highest for any player in any major European competition that season — and got the nickname “assist-king” stuck to his identity.