



Former Arsenal midfielder and Fenerbahce new man Mesut Ozil has fired a playful dig at his regular talk show critic Piers Morgan

Morgan had been one of Ozil’s biggest critics during the playmaker’s latter days of his eight-year spell in north London.

The Good Morning Britain host previously described the German ace as ‘massively overpaid, massively under-performing & [having a] shockingly overinflated sense of [his] own importance.’

But Ozil hit back after his move was confirmed to let the TV presenter know that he’ll never be far from his thoughts.





Mesut Ozil insisted he’s ‘no culprit’ in Arsenal stand-off despite ‘tough’ situation

He took aim on Twitter by using the hashtag ‘#PoopOnPiers’ followed by a picture of a toilet roll with Morgan’s face on.

Morgan was quick to respond to the tweet, and claimed that the midfielder was ‘full of crap.

Ozil divided supporters throughout his time at Arsenal with some left disappointed following the initial excitement of his £42.5million move from Real Madrid in 2013.

He made 184 appearances for the Gunners in the Premier League and had a hand in 87 goals. He scored 33 times and contributed 54 assists.