Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil mocked Tottenham Hotspur following their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Aymeric Laporte was the hero as he nodded in Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick with eight minutes remaining in the game.

It meant City have clinched the trophy in each of the last four seasons and the result saw them equal Liverpool’s all-time tally of eight League Cup triumphs.

For Spurs, they have lost all of their last three finals in the competition and the club’s 13-year trophy drought continues, with the match representing their final realistic shot at silverware this season.





Spurs – led by interim boss Ryan Mason following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal – last lifted a trophy way back in 2008 when Juande Ramos led them to League Cup glory with a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Despondent Tottenham players collapsed to their knees at the full-time whistle and Son Heung-min had to be consoled by Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan as he broke down in tears on the pitch.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Arsenal supporters revelled in Spurs’ misery and Ozil joined in the fun with a short yet savage post on Sunday night which quickly racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

“It remains dusty… #LeagueCupFinal,” the ex-Arsenal midfielder, now with Fenerbahce, told his 26 million followers.