Mesut Ozil fears he has played his last game for Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly desperate to offload the out-of-favour playmaker, with Unai Emery having not included Ozil in his squad for last week’s Europa League victory over Standard Liege.

The Arsenal boss has seemingly run out of patience with the former Germany international, the Spaniard recently admitting other players were ‘more deserving’ of a place in the club’s starting line up than top-earner Ozil.

The 30-year-old has been used sparingly since Emery’s arrival at the club, starting just once in the Premier League this season, with Ozil seemingly ill-suited to Emery’s demands of a high-intensity pressing game.

The North London side will apparently welcome offers for the midfielder in the January transfer window, though according to the Mirror, the club fear Ozil’s £350,000-a-week wages – the highest in the club’s history – will put off potential suitors.

There was tentative interest in Ozil during the summer from MLS and Turkish side Fenerbahce, though Arsenal would likely have to subsidise his wages to move the player on.

Ozil is reportedly keen to stay at the club and enjoys living in London, though may now have to consider his options with his future at the club looking in serious doubt.

The World Cup winner moved to the Emirates in a club-record £42.5m deal from Real Madrid in 2013, and has won three FA Cups during his six seasons at the club.