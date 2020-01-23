<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mesut Ozil’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta means the German playmaker is almost certain to see out his Arsenal contract up to 2021.

The 31-year-old’s £350,000-a-week wages have not deterred interest from outside Europe, with MLS side DC United reportedly keen.





But Ozil is enjoying life again since Arteta replaced Unai Emery as boss last month.

And it is thought the ex-Real Madrid midfielder is keen to continue at the top in Europe.

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff reported that DC United were in London this week but the USA club now think Ozil is out of reach until at least January next year.