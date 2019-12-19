<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal’s Mesut Özil has been removed from the Chinese version of Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 following his criticism of China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Özil – who is himself Muslim – called Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution” and also criticised both China and the silence of Muslims in response.

And on Wednesday, the publisher of the PES franchise in China confirmed that the former German international had been taken out of the game.

“The German player Özil posted an extreme statement about China on social media,” read a statement from NetEase.

“The speech hurt the feelings of Chinese fans and violated the sports spirit of love and peace. We do not understand, accept or forgive this.”

Rights groups claim approximately one million people – mostly from the Muslim Uighur community – have been detained without trial in Chinese high-security prison camps.

But China has denied the reports and says the detainees are being educated in “vocational training centres” to combat violent religious extremism.

Arsenal have distanced themselves from Özil’s statement by saying that the club is “apolitical” while the Chinese foreign ministry claim the 31-year-old has been “deceived by fake news”.