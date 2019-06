Lionel Messi has reacted to the 2-0 defeat against Colombia in their Copa America opener in Brazil after the Albicelste failed to raise their game against Los Cafeteros in their opener.

The Argentina captain said there is no time for Argentina to complain after the defeat, goals from Roger Martinez in the 72nd minute and substitute Duvan Zapata ensured Argentina was condemned to defeat.

Messi still believes there is time for his country to turn it around.

“There are positives to come out of this, we are ready to accept the challenge that we have,” Messi said after the game.

“There is no time to complain, we have to look ahead, we have to raise our heads and continue, there’s still a lot of the tournament left.

“They kept the ball well but didn’t create clear opportunities, but when we took a step forward in the second half they scored a goal.

“When we were playing at our best, they scored a great goal and it cost us.”

Messi said that his team will learn from the defeat, their first in regular time in the competition since going down do Brazil in 2007.

“We’ll take it as a lesson for the upcoming games. We continue to depend on ourselves.

“It’s not easy to start with a loss, but if we beat Paraguay, we go back to a comfortable situation.”

The Albiceleste’s game against Paraguay is on June 19, and they finish their Group B campaign with a match against Copa America invitees Qatar.

Messi has seen his country advance to the final in the last two editions of the tournament. In each match, they were defeated by Chile on penalties.Head coach Lionel Scaloni was angry at the state of the pitch in the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador.

“I found the state of the pitch regrettable, it was the first match there, I don’t want to imagine what will happen from here onwards.“It leaves a lot to be desired for these players to play there.”