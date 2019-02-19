



With the Women’s World Cup a few months away, former Super Falcons attacker Mercy Akide has called upon the Nigeria Federation to organize grade A friendly matches for the team if they are to deliver at the Mundial.

The Super Falcons will be appearing at the Women’s World Cup in France for the 8th time, most by any African Nation, but are yet to make it the last four of the tournament.

However former African women’s player of the year, Mercy Akide-Udoh who was part of the Falcons team that reached the quarterfinals in the 1999 edition in the United States said the preparation so far towards the in France has not been good enough.

“To have a good tournament and avoid another embarrassing outing, the girls deserve to compete against the very best in the women’s game to get themselves ready, “she told BBC Sport.

“Other countries going to the World Cup are playing friendlies, but we are not which is not a good sign.

The 43-year-old former Pelican Stars and Ufuoma Babe’s goal poacher then advised the Nigeria Football Federation to stop living on the success of 1999 team and prove that Nigeria deserves to pitch tent with the best women football playing Nations in the world.

“I have always said that Nigeria must start showing that we deserve to be at the World Cup and stop being contented with just participating since 1991,”

On the areas the Coach of the team Thomas Dennerby must work on, she added that the team needs a lot of touches defensively.

“We have a lot of work to do defensively and also in our ball possessions as well,” she said.

The Super Falcons has been drawn in Group A of the tournament alongside hosts France, Norway, and the Korea Republic.