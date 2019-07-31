Jul 10, 2019; New York, NY, USA; United States women's national team forward Megan Rapinoe (15) speaks at New York City Hall after the ticker-tape parade for the United States women's national soccer team down the canyon of heroes in New York City. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Megan Rapinoe leads the list of nominees for this year’s The Best FIFA Women’s Player award, following an eventful summer on and off the pitch that ended with her becoming a two-time Women’s World Cup winner.

The United States forward grabbed headlines for her feud with Donald Trump, as well as with digs at FIFA’s scheduling and U.S. Soccer as part of the team’s equal pay dispute, but she also collected the tournament’s Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards as well as a winners’ medal.

Three of her national team-mates join her on the shortlist, with midfielders Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle – who won the Bronze Ball – and forward Alex Morgan, who collected the Silver Boot, also nominated.

Nominees in full: Luc Bronze (Lyon/England), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars/USA), Caroline Graham Hansen (Wolfsburg/Norway), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon/Norway), Amandine Henry (Lyon/France), Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars/Australia), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit/USA), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal/Netherlands), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA), Wendie Renard (Lyon/France), Ellen White (Birmingham/England).

