Exams underwent by Victor Osimhen have confirmed the Napoli striker has a shoulder dislocation which, however, does not require surgery.

The Nigerian striker had picked up the injury while on international duty and had medical examinations at Rome’s Villa Stuart today.





According to Sky Sport, the exams have confirmed the player has a shoulder dislocation which will prevent him from playing against Milan this weekend.

The player’s recovery time is unknown yet but the good news for the Azzurri is that the injury of their star striker does not require surgery.

Gennaro Gattuso is now considering all his options to replace the Nigerian forward against the Rossoneri on Sunday evening.