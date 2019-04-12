<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former executive committee member of the Tanzania Football Federation Mbasha Matutu has stated that the Tanzania U17 national team Serengeti boys will qualify for the FIFA U17 world cup and this they will achieve by first showing themselves to the rest of the world by beating Nigeria’s Golden Eaglet.

Matutu said in a chat all the way from Dar es salaam Tanzania’s capital that the Serengeti boys have been well prepared and will not in anyway be scared of beating Nigeria.

“I think we are going to qualify for the world cup.

“For us we are prepared very well, we don’t fear any team and we are going to show the world what we are prepared to get and I think we are going to beat Nigeria.

“So no problem and been the host of this tournament, we are going to beat Nigeria.”

The Serengeti boys of Tanzania won the last CECAFA under 17 championship and also finished top of their group featuring in the zonal qualifiers despite been host of the 2019 U17 AFCON.