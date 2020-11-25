The passing of Maradona shocked the whole world. Europe is undoubtedly the most hit place by the death of the ex-Napoli number 10, the city that could name the stadium after the Argentine.

The mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, asked for Napoli’s stadium to be named after Maradona on Wednesday after he passed away.





He made this clear through his official Twitter account hours after the tragic news broke. “Let’s name the San Paolo stadium in honour of Diego Armando Maradona!”

In a few minutes, his message started to spread like wildfire on social media. This is just one more example of how deeply Diego left a mark on Napoli and the city.

Maradona experienced an unforgettable spell at Napoli, where he won two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and a UEFA Cup.