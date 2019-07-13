<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After spending nearly €128.5m on five players this summer, Borussia Dortmund will now look to trim their first-team squad.

According to Bild, the black and yellow are nearing an agreement to send Maximilian Philipp to VFL Wolfsburg in the next few weeks.

Dortmund are seeking a fee of €20m for the player and it’s believed that Wolfsburg are willing to come close with an €18m bid that is likely to be accepted.

However, the move will only go through if Wolfsburg are able to sell talented 21-year-old winger Josip Brekalo for €20m.

Though Philipp was brought in from Freiburg in a €20m move just two years ago, it appears that there isn’t room in Lucien Favre’s squad for the versatile attacker.

The 25-year-old was given his chances early on last season but only scored once in 18 Bundesliga appearances and featured for just 34 minutes in the final three months of the campaign.