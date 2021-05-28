Juventus announced the return of Max Allegri as coach, but it is not good news for everyone. It culd even affect Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

When Allegri left Juve in 2019, ‘Il Giornale’ said that the Portuguese star did not want the Italian to remain in charge. In fact, according to the cited media outlet, CR7 asked for a change of coach.





Cristiano Ronaldo’s negative opinion of Allegri reportedly led to Juve president Andrea Agnellli making a change for the 2019-20 campaign.

That is why media outlets like ‘AS’ are saying that Allegri’s arrival could see the Portuguese international striker leaving Turin.

‘AS’ even say where they think he will move to. They say the former Real Madrid player will make a return to Man Utd.