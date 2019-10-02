<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





After a few months out of work, former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is itching to get going again.

The Italian has been out of a job since leaving Juve at the end of last season.

Now, though, the Guardian report that he is learning English and “targeting” the Manchester United job.

United have won just nine points from their opening seven Premier League games this term, their worst start to a season since the 1989/90 campaign.

It does not seem like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immediate pressure, though. The former United striker certainly has most fans onside. The club are also making no suggestion that the Norwegian is fighting for his future.

However, the Guardian do claim that United have put together a “two or three-man shortlist” in case they do feel the need for a change in the near future. And – you guessed it – Allegri is said to be on that list.

The Italian won Serie A four times in four years at Juventus and reached two Champions League finals, losing them to Barcelona and Real Madrid.